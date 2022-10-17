Global Railway Review Weekly News Roundup

0 SHARES

Craig Waters, Editor of Global Railway Review, explores what made the headlines in the rail industry during week 10-14 October 2022.

Welcome to the Global Railway Review weekly news round-up. There were constant breaking news developments in the rail industry throughout the past week. In the UK, Rail Partners set out an ambitious target to treble rail freight over the next three decades in order to support the rail sectors transition to net zero. Eversholt Rail also announced that they had reached an agreement with Varamis Rail to lease a Class 321 Swift Express Freight train to deliver light goods at high speed across the UK. Internationally, Etihad Rail announced the completion of tracklaying works on the main line of the UAE National Rail Network in Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah, as part of the last package of Stage Two of the UAE National Rail Network. CargoBeamer also announced the expansion of its network with the new Rostock-Kaldenkirchen service which operates exclusively in Germany.

Check out more of the biggest stories from the past week below!

Metra debuts new SD70MACH locomotive

Metra debuted the latest addition to its locomotive fleet, a like-new, remanufactured locomotive named SD70MACH. It promises to increase reliability and efficiency and decrease emissions and operating costs. Read the full story here.

DB developing emission-free ammonia-hydrogen engine

In big sustainability news, Deutsche Bahn announced that they will be cooperating with the Australian energy company Fortescue Future Industries to develop a new emission-free ammonia-hydrogen technology to replace conventional diesel engines. Read the full story here.

CHSRA apply for federal funding to advance construction toward Bakersfield

In the United States, the California High-Speed Rail Authority applied for $67 million in federal grant funding to expediate safety improvements to six current railroad grade crossings in the city of Shafter as they look to advance construction towards Bakersfield. Read the full story here.

LTG Cargo Polska starts transporting cargo for Cedrob

LTG Cargo Polska, a subsidiary of LTG Cargo, announced that they have providing rail transport services for Cedrob, one of Poland’s largest poultry producers. LTG Cargo Polska will make up to 20 roundtrips per month, primarily on routes from Gdynia to various cities. Read the full story here.

Thank you for your continued support of Global Railway Review! Remember to keep coming back to the site to get the latest breaking news in the industry, feature articles and exciting interviews, with new content added every day!