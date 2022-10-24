Global Railway Review Weekly News Roundup

Craig Waters, Editor of Global Railway Review, explores what made the headlines in the rail industry during week 17-21 October 2022.

Welcome to the Global Railway Review weekly news round-up. There were constant breaking news developments in the rail industry throughout the past week. It was a big week for HS2, with the completion of the largest ever UK pour of Earth Friendly Concrete (EFC) at the Euston site, saving over 76 tonnes of CO2 overall, as well as the announcement of the start of work in Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire to excavate 1.9 million cubic metres of rock and earth to create two cuttings. Alstom were also heavily featured throughout the week, with the signing of a new train support services contract with Govia Thameslink Railway worth approximately £256 million, and a new Strategic Cooperation Agreement with the Government of Hungary.

Check out more of the biggest stories from the past week below!

DB to offer DAC for freight wagons on the go

Deutsche Bahn (DB) announced that they are now using pop-up workshops throughout Europe to retrofit freight wagons with digital automatic coupling. These pop-up workshops will help create temporary additional retrofitting capacity and shorten the amount of time that wagons are unavailable to customers. Read the full story here.

Bristol Temple Meads to host first UK trials for innovative passenger tech

Connected Places Catapult and Network Rail announced that Bristol Temple Meads station is to host trials of innovative passenger technologies designed to improve the passenger experience, in essence becoming the UK’s first ‘Station Innovation Zone’. Read the full story here.

TSA issue new cyber-security requirements for U.S. passenger and freight railroad carriers

The Transportation Security Administration issued new cyber-security requirements for U.S. passenger and freight railroad carriers which seek to enhance U.S. railroad cyber-security resilience by focusing on performance-based measures. Read the full story here.

Valley Link project closer to operating on self-produced green hydrogen fuel

Following the approval of the Tri-Valley–San Joaquin Valley Regional Rail Authority (Authority) Board of Directors, the Valley Link rail project can now use 200 acres of property to implement a green hydrogen production facility. Read the full story here.

