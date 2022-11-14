Global Railway Review Weekly News Roundup

Craig Waters, Editor of Global Railway Review, explores what made the headlines in the rail industry during week 07-11 November 2022.

Welcome to the Global Railway Review weekly news round-up. There were constant breaking news developments in the rail industry throughout the past week. It was a busy week in the UK, with the beginning of work to install the latest version of ETCS on DB Cargo UK’s Class 66 locomotive marking the start of fitment to freight vehicles in the UK as part of the East Coast Digital Programme. Work on the Transpennine Route Upgrade also continued in Castleford with the installation of a new footbridge and signalling system. Internationally, KiwiRail announced that Chief Executive Officer Peter Reidy will join the ARA Board in late November to support the ARA on key rail freight issues. The Egyptian Government also awarded DB International Operations the operation and maintenance contract of the country’s new 2,000km high-speed rail network.

Check out more of the biggest stories from the past week below!

Renfe to purchase 101 additional Cercanías and Media Distancia trains

Renfe has announced that it will execute the option to purchase 101 additional Cercanías and Media Distancia trains before the end of the year. This purchase is part of its fleet renewal plan which will see an overall investment of €5.4 billion for 519 new trains. Read the full story here.

Scotland’s Railway installing new modular feeder station

Network Rail and Scottish Powerlines engineers are introducing a new modular feeder station and upgrading a key track section cabinet near Glasgow Central station as part of a £120 million Scottish Government investment to add resilience and capacity into Scotland’s network. Read the full story here.

DB convert to energy-saving lighting at 1,000 stations

Deutsche Bahn (DB) announced that it is converting its lighting to climate-friendly LEDs or other energy-efficient light sources at around 1,000 train stations. This includes platform lights, signs, and showcases. Service technicians have already used thousands of new LEDs at around 750 stations in 2022. Read the full story here.

First South Wales Metro electrified rail lines installed on Core Valley Lines

The first electrical lines that will power the new South Wales Metro have been installed by Transport for Wales on the Core Valley Lines in South Wales, marking another major milestone in the delivery of the Metro project. Read the full story here.

