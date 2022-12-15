Dortmunder Eisenbahn takes delivery of new Vectron Dual Mode locomotive

0 SHARES

A new Vectron Dual Mode locomotive has been handed over to Dortmunder Eisenbahn, a company of the Captrain Deutschland Group, by Alpha Trains.

(L-R) Axel Zehnter, Head of Sales (Dortmunder Eisenbahn GmbH), Stephan Wegert, Regional Commercial Manager (Alpha Trains) Jan Läzer, Managing Director (Dortmunder Eisenbahn GmbH) and Dr. Roland Kitschler, Managing Director (Dortmunder Eisenbahn GmbH) - Credit: Alpha Trains

Dortmunder Eisenbahn GmbH (DE), a company of the Captrain Deutschland Group and Dortmunder Hafen AG, took delivery of a new Vectron Dual Mode locomotive from Siemens. This locomotive is leased from the locomotive lessor Alpha Trains. Two more locomotives of this series will be delivered to Dortmund at the beginning of 2023. Thanks to their dual drive, the mainline dual-power locomotives can be used on electrified and non-electrified lines. By using modern rolling stock, Captrain increases rail productivity and continuously reduces CO2 emissions.

In cooperation with Alpha Trains, the Captrain Deutschland Group is investing further in sustainable rail logistics and will thus be able to react even more flexibly to customer requirements in the future. From January 2023, the new dual-mode locomotive will commute five times a week between Mühlheim an der Ruhr to Brake (Unterweser) near Bremen to transport large pipes from Europipe’s plant to the inland port in Lower Saxony. The two additional locomotives, which are to be delivered in January, will further strengthen Dortmunder Eisenbahn’s fleet. With a length of just under 20 metres and a maximum traction power at wheel rim of 2,400kW in e-mode and 2,000kW in diesel mode, the 4-axle vehicles can reach a top speed of up to 160km/h. On electrified lines, they can be operated at a contact wire voltage of 15kV. Their maximum starting tractive effort is 300kN.

Handing over the locomotive

The locomotive was ceremonially handed over by Stephan Wegert, Commercial Manager of Alpha Trains, to the Managing Directors of Dortmunder Eisenbahn GmbH, Jan Läzer and Dr. Roland Kitschler at the Siemens Rail Service Center in Munich-Allach.

“With the first dual-power locomotive at Dortmunder Eisenbahn, Captrain is strengthening its position as a reliable logistics partner for industrial customers in the Ruhr region who want to make their supply chain even more flexible and lower in emissions,” Jan Läzer, Managing Director of Dortmunder Eisenbahn, said.

The Captrain Deutschland Group has a fleet of more than 200 locomotives. In recent years, innovative dual-power locomotives have been added to the fleet. As of December 2022, the Captrain Deutschland Group operates thirteen dual-power locomotives and is steadily expanding its portfolio. In 2023, additional eight Stadler Eurodual and Siemens Vectron dual mode locomotives will be added. With this strategy, Captrain is making another contribution to further expanding the sustainability of the most environmentally friendly mode of transport.