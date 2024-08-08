Scotland’s Railway unveils ambitious five-year Climate Action Plan

Scotland’s Railway has launched a five-year Climate Action Plan, aiming to significantly reduce emissions and enhance resilience against climate change across its network.

In a significant move to combat climate change, Scotland’s Railway has unveiled a comprehensive Climate Action Plan for 2024-2029. This initiative, launched by Network Rail and ScotRail under the Scotland’s Railway partnership, aims to drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions across the railway network.

The Climate Action Plan identifies five key priority areas: climate readiness, net zero targets, environmental management, biodiversity enhancement and social value creation. With these focuses, the plan aspires to build a greener, more resilient and responsible railway system for Scotland’s present and future.

One of the primary goals is a 65% reduction in emissions by 2029, targeting reductions from the road fleet, building heating and energy purchases. The plan includes enhancing 500 hectares of land within and around the railway boundary through strategic partnerships, with a goal to boost biodiversity on railway land by 4%.

Liam Sumpter, Managing Director of Network Rail Scotland, said: “We’re feeling the impact and the need to adapt to climate change more than ever on Scotland’s Railway. Extreme weather is impacting passengers, freight customers and communities more frequently than ever. We’ve developed this plan for the next five years, aiming to serve Scotland – now and in the future – with a greener, more resilient and responsible railway.”

Joanne Maguire, ScotRail Managing Director, said: “Taking climate action is one of our priorities and we’re making great progress through the decarbonisation of the network, identifying ways to eliminate fossil fuel use, increasing energy efficiency, and deploying renewable energy sources in our buildings.”

The Climate Action Plan incorporates substantial investments aimed at fortifying the network against extreme weather and climate change, allocating over £400 million towards resilience measures. This includes more than £100 million for earthworks, another £100 million for lineside infrastructure such as drainage, and over £40 million for structural improvements including bridges and tunnels.

Climate adaptation plans will be developed for areas most susceptible to climate impacts, ensuring that the railway is prepared for future environmental changes. Additionally, efforts will be made to improve air quality at stations and depots, and to reduce waste through increased recycling and reuse of materials.

Enhancing biodiversity is a significant component of the plan, with initiatives to improve existing habitats and create new ones, fostering a harmonious coexistence between nature and the railway.

Scotland’s Railway also aims to boost community engagement over the next five years, increasing volunteer participation among its employees and strengthening relationships with communities and charity partners.

Aligned with the Scottish government’s target of achieving net zero emissions by 2045, this Climate Action Plan outlines the steps Scotland’s Railway will take to contribute to this ambitious goal, ensuring sustainable and responsible growth for the future.