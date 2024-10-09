TX Logistik expands fleet with new Vectron locomotives

Posted: 9 October 2024 | Global Railway Review |

TX Logistik AG has begun expanding its fleet with 40 new Vectron locomotives, enhancing capacity on key European rail freight routes and promoting environmentally friendly transport alternatives.

Credit: TX Logistik

TX Logistik AG, a subsidiary of Mercitalia Logistics (FS Italiane Group), has announced that it has received the first three of 40 Vectron locomotives from Siemens Mobility, marking a significant expansion in its fleet. The company, which specialises in intermodal and cross-border rail freight transport, aims to enhance its capacity across key European routes, particularly along the Brenner and Swiss corridors.

These corridors, crucial for north-south European logistics, require locomotives capable of handling the demands of cross-border operations, including robust tractive power and system compatibility. The new Vectron locomotives are equipped with country-specific packages to meet these needs. Half of the 40 ordered units will operate across Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy and the Netherlands (D-A-CH-I-NL) and are set for delivery by early 2025. The remaining locomotives, designed for the German-Austrian-Italian (D-A-I) routes, are expected to arrive by the end of 2025.

TX Logistik’s decision to invest in these locomotives reflects the company’s commitment to promoting rail freight as an environmentally sustainable and efficient alternative to road transport. To highlight this mission, one of the first locomotives features a special livery with the slogan “Start now. (Nature) Driven by Green Passion,” emphasising the environmental benefits of intermodal transport.

Initially, the first two locomotives will be deployed on routes within Germany, Austria and the Netherlands, with operations in Switzerland and Italy to follow once final licenses are obtained. TX Logistik anticipates that this modern Vectron fleet will significantly boost its capacity and improve efficiency on these high-traffic corridors, solidifying its position in the European rail freight market.