Global Railway Review Weekly News Roundup

0 SHARES

Craig Waters, Editor of Global Railway Review, explores what made the headlines in the rail industry during week 22-26 August 2022.

Welcome to the Global Railway Review weekly news round-up. There were constant breaking news developments in the rail industry throughout the past week, with passenger numbers in particular remaining a constant throughout our coverage. Both the Australasian Railway Association and the Railway Industry Association released stories welcoming the increasing passenger numbers post pandemic in Australasia and Great Britain respectively. There were also exciting updates in the UK, with HS2 announcing the completion of the first of thirty-eight underground connections between the northbound and southbound tunnels under the Chilterns, and the Elizabeth line announcing new services directly from Reading and Heathrow to Abbey Wood and from Shenfield to Paddington starting from 6 November 2022.

Check out more of the biggest stories from the past week below!

UK to share expertise on large-scale rail projects with Israel

In big news for the UK, the Department for Transport announced that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) had been signed between Israel and the UK. to share expertise on large-scale rail projects with Israel. This MoU comes following the successful launch of the Elizabeth line and brings fresh business opportunities and potential new jobs for the UK’s rail industry. Read the full story here.

Coradia iLint to start passenger service on first fully hydrogen operated route

In positive sustainability news, Alstom announced that the world’s first hydrogen train, the Coradia iLint, will begin passenger service on a 100 per cent hydrogen operated route. 14 Coradia iLint’s will be used on the route, running on a hydrogen fuel cell that generates electrical energy for propulsion. These trains are completely emission-free, have low noise levels and emit only water vapour and condensation. Read the full story here.

First JNA-X Box Wagon prototype images revealed

There was an exciting update from Porterbrook, GB Railfreight and Greenbrier on the brand new JNA-X Box Wagon as the very first images of the prototype were revealed. The prototype, which has now successfully completed the audit and inspection process, is the first to roll off the production line in Romania. Read the full story here:

CHSRA Board approve 43-mile Northern California project

The California High-Speed Rail Authority’s Board of Directors certified the Final Environmental Impact Report/Environmental Impact Statement (Final EIR/EIS) and approved the approximately 43-mile Northern California project for the San Francisco to San Jose section. This action extends the environmental clearance to 420 miles of the project’s 500-mile alignment from San Francisco to Los Angeles/Anaheim. Read the full story here:

Thank you for your continued support of Global Railway Review! Remember to keep coming back to the site to get the latest breaking news in the industry, feature articles and exciting interviews, with new content added every day!