Global Railway Review Weekly News Roundup

1 SHARES

Craig Waters, Editor of Global Railway Review, explores what made the headlines in the rail industry during week 05 September-09 September 2022.

Welcome to the Global Railway Review weekly news round-up. There were constant breaking news developments in the rail industry throughout the past week, with both the Community of European Railway and Infrastructure Companies (CER) and the European Rail Freight Association (ERFA) calling upon the European Commission and Member States to develop a strategy to support the rail freight sector and protect the industry’s modal shift objectives, in the face of rising energy costs. There was also a big change for the UK as it was announced that Anne-Marie Trevelyan has been appointed as the new UK Secretary of State for Transport, succeeding Grant Shapps. Trevelyan enters the role amid a period of turmoil, with further UK rail strikes scheduled to take place over the coming weeks.

Check out more of the biggest stories from the past week below!

In exciting news, Siemens Mobility and ÖBB finally unveiled the next generation of Nightjet sleeping and couchette cars at the Siemens Mobility plant in Vienna. The new cars are designed to optimally accommodate the needs of customers and score points with modern design, greater comfort, and increased privacy. By the end of 2025, a total of 33 next-generation ÖBB Nightjets will be on the rails, connecting European cities overnight at speeds of up to 230 kilometres per hour in a climate-friendly way. Read the full story and view the pictures below:

ÖBB and Siemens Mobility unveil interior design of new Nightjet

With a new Prime Minister installed and a fresh cabinet appointed, the Railway Industry Association (RIA) set out six key priorities for the future of rail, which it urged the new Prime Minister, Liz Truss to adopt. The RIA’s priorities would boost economic growth and levelling up, create jobs and facilitate the UK’s journey towards Net Zero. Read the full story below:

RIA urges new PM to adopt six-point plan for the future of UK rail

Alstom have been awarded a contract worth €177 million by Catalonian operator FGC (Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat de Catalunya) to supply 10 new Coradia Stream regional trains, along with associated maintenance for a period of 15 years. FGC will use these trains for the new commuter line that will connect Barcelona city centre with El Prat Airport. Read the full story below:

Alstom to provide 10 Coradia Stream regional trains for FGC

In big sustainability news, Deutsche Bahn (DB) announced that 57 of their vehicles are now operating with climate-friendly biofuel in the state of Baden-Württemberg. This will save around 90 per cent of CO2 emissions on the Aulendorfer Kreuz and Donau-Ostalb routes. Read the full story below:

DB Regio trains running through Baden-Württemberg using biofuel

Thank you for your continued support of Global Railway Review! Remember to keep coming back to the site to get the latest breaking news in the industry, feature articles and exciting interviews, with new content added every day!