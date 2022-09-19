Global Railway Review Weekly News Roundup

Craig Waters, Editor of Global Railway Review, explores what made the headlines in the rail industry during week 12 – 16 September 2022.

Welcome to the Global Railway Review weekly news round-up. There were constant breaking news developments in the rail industry throughout the past week, with Alstom being a constant fixture. The company opened a new Engineering and Innovation centre in Portugal, unveiled the new TGV M alongside SNCF and were awarded their first major contract in New Zealand to deliver a fully integrated Traffic Management System for KiwiRail. There was also positive news for rail sustainability as DB Cargo outlined their plans to develop an economical and energy efficient solution for transporting large quantities of hydrogen throughout Germany.

Dutch Railway’s ViRM fleet to be retrofit with ETCS technology

In exciting news, Siemens Mobility was awarded a contract by Netherlands Railway Group N.V to retrofit 176 ViRM trains with the latest European Train Control System (ETCS) Level 2 technology. With the ETCS Level 2 upgrade, the Dutch fleet will be able to operate with a greater degree of efficiency for the remainder of its lifetime, while also meeting the latest European standards for rail safety interoperability. Read the full story here.

ARTC maintenance improves safety and reliability on main line

The Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) has carried out essential rail maintenance and improvement works on the main ARTC line between Sydney and Melbourne, improving safety and reliability across the network. These works were part of ARTCs additional investment of more than $170 million to improve network resilience, further helping to reduce speed restrictions. Read the full story here.

ÖBB RCG strengthen Ukraine ties with transport of grain

In positive news, the ÖBB Rail Cargo Group (RCG) revealed that it has been supporting Ukraine since the start of the war with transport and logistics services. RCG has been transporting grain out of Ukraine with all its available resources, to ensure money and storage space for local sowing and harvesting, and to counteract the rising cost of living. Between the outbreak of war and the end of August, 580,000 tonnes of grain were transported out of the Ukraine by RCG. Read the full story here.

Alstom to locally manufacture 12 new VLocity regional trains in Australia

At the start of the week, it was announced that an additional 12 VLocity regional trains are to be locally manufactured by Alstom as part of an existing contract with the Department of Transport in Victoria, Australia. The 12 new broad-gauge trains will consist of three cars each, providing a total of 36 new carriages for the operator V/Line which will help support additional and more reliable services for Victoria’s regional rail network. Read the full story here.

