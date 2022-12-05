Global Railway Review Weekly News Roundup

Craig Waters, Editor of Global Railway Review, explores what made the headlines in the rail industry during week 28 Nov – 02 Dec 2022.

Welcome to the Global Railway Review weekly news round-up. There were constant breaking news developments in the rail industry throughout the past week. It was a busy week for Northern as they deployed new technology at automated ticket barriers in their stations to alert staff about passengers using an incorrect ticket, Northern also released a video which highlighted the efforts to keep its fleet of 345 trains clean as part of an appeal to customers to take their rubbish with them when they leave trains. The VR Group signed a contract with Stadler for the delivery of 20 FLIRT trains, with the procurement valued at approximately €250 million. The procurement also includes options to order 50 more trains from Stadler as well as maintenance services for the trains.

Check out more of the biggest stories from the past week below!

Alstom and Kazakhstan Railways sign cooperation agreement

Alstom and Kazakhstan Railways (KTZ) announced the signing of a cooperation agreement. The agreement, signed by Andrew DeLeone, President of Alstom in Africa, Middle East and Central Asia and Nurlan Sauranbayev, CEO of KTZ, serves to reaffirms their cooperation on the renewal of KTZ’s locomotive fleet. Read the full story here.

Eurostar and SNCF trains to be equipped with digital cab signalling

Eurostar and SNCF trains are to be upgraded with Hitachi Rail digital cab signalling technology to enable passengers to more easily travel by train across European borders and help achieve the goal of a better-connected Europe, using sustainable transport. Read the full story here.

Extra-wide ticket barriers now open at Gatwick Airport station

A new ticket gate line has opened at Gatwick Airport railway station with extra-wide openings to improve access for passengers with luggage. It’s part of a massive upgrade to improve accessibility for passengers which also includes a second station concourse, a new station entrance, wider platforms and eight new escalators, five new lifts and four new stairways. Read the full story here.

Transpennine Route Upgrade’s first electric wires now in place

Over 30 miles of train-powering electric wires have been installed between Church Fenton and Colton Junction to help deliver cleaner, greener journeys as part of the multi-billion-pound Transpennine Route Upgrade. Read the full story here.

