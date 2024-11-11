UK’s first intercity battery train trial successfully completed

Posted: 11 November 2024 | Global Railway Review |

A new intercity battery train trial in Northern England achieved major fuel savings and zero-emission station operations, marking progress in sustainable rail travel.

Credit: Hitachi Rail

Angel Trains, Hitachi Rail and TransPennine Express have announced that they have completed the UK’s first intercity battery-powered train trial. Conducted in Northern England, the trial demonstrated the effectiveness of a 700-kilowatt battery, achieving key objectives and even surpassing some expectations in fuel savings, emission reduction and performance.

The trial showed impressive fuel cost savings, with reductions between 35% and 50%, surpassing initial predictions of 30%. The battery-powered train reached speeds exceeding 75 mph, proving that it can operate at typical intercity speeds while in zero-emission battery mode. This capability means trains could enter, exit and travel within stations on battery power alone, reducing noise pollution and improving air quality.

In terms of operational efficiency, the battery met all timetable requirements and journey times, with a weight comparable to a diesel engine, fitting seamlessly into the train’s undercarriage without affecting track conditions or passenger experience.

The battery technology also provided a range of benefits during the trial. It enabled zero-emission travel through non-electrified stations, powering the train for approximately one mile before and after each stop, and seamlessly switching back to diesel power while maintaining the train’s performance. Trial results indicate potential savings can vary based on train settings, battery use and driving style. Notably, a 50% fuel saving had been achieved during “Eco-mode” operation, where the battery powered the train on specific route sections and in stations.

In a test run, the battery alone powered the train for 70km, enough to cover significant sections of routes such as tunnels, bridges and final approach sections without requiring electrification. This trial success points to a practical application for battery-electric intercity trains with ranges of 100-150km. This range could eliminate the need for extensive electrification infrastructure, saving potentially millions in costs for railway modernisation.

Rail Minister Lord Peter Hendy said: “Rail is already the most environmentally friendly form of public transport, and the success of this trial will pave the way for even greener, more reliable journeys for millions of passengers. This technology will play a vital role as we deliver our ambitious plans to transform and decarbonise the railways, and it could open the door to a more affordable expansion of the network for communities across the country.”

The project, which includes partnerships with UK battery suppliers, is part of a £17 million investment by Hitachi Rail, designed to boost domestic production and innovation in the North East. This region, with a legacy in rail innovation, has become central to developing new battery and clean technology.

This project benefits from Hitachi’s expertise in battery-powered trains, including its work on Japan’s first passenger battery train and Europe’s first battery hybrid, the Masaccio, launched in Italy in 2022. Hitachi is planning further advancements with the launch of the EuroMasaccio platform across more European markets.

With battery technology proving capable of matching diesel engines in intercity service, discussions are underway between Hitachi Rail, the UK government and industry stakeholders to plan the next steps in implementing this breakthrough technology for a sustainable future in rail transport.